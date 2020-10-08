Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.97 ($49.37).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.62. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.