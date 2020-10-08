Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.40 ($48.71).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.62.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

