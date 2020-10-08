Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €44.00 by Independent Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.59 ($50.11).

FRA:DPW opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.62.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

