Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,948.24 ($38.52).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,695.88 ($35.23) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,581.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,685.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

In other Diageo news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.61) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,821.69). Insiders have acquired a total of 641 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,442 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.