Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €48.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €41.00 ($48.24) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.18.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

