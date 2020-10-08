Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.21. 3,596,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,408,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $3,485,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 722,650.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

