Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of DDS opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. Analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 59.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,864.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dillard’s by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

