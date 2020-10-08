Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Dominion Energy by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.49, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

