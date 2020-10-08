Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dufry earned a coverage optimism score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Dufry stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Dufry has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $104.40.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

