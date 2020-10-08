DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZLDSF stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. Zalando has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $95.85.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

