e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 22,388 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $1,681,063.02.

On Thursday, August 6th, Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,138,066.85.

On Friday, July 10th, Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $1,683,598.56.

ELF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

