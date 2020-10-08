e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,683,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $144,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

