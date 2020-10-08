Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) & Rekor Systems (OTCMKTS:REKR) Critical Comparison

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ealixir and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Ealixir.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and Rekor Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems $19.32 million 8.92 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

Ealixir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems -54.54% N/A -57.26%

Risk & Volatility

Ealixir has a beta of -4.5, suggesting that its share price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Ealixir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Ealixir on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir

There is no company description available for Ealixir Inc.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc., provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles. The company's solutions include mobile license plate recognition (LPR) systems, fixed LPR systems, Move Over law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement, and citation management. Its products are used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management, and customer loyalty applications. The company was formerly known as Novume Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Rekor Systems, Inc. in April 2019. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

