Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

Shares of ESTE opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.59. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 73.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

