Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.73

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.73 and last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 213675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.40.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1,874.9% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 85,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.