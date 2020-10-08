easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,100 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Davy Research raised easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 870.17 ($11.37).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 521.40 ($6.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 563.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Insiders have acquired 92,085 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,651 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

