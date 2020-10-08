easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 729 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 729 ($9.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 868.89 ($11.35).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Thursday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 615.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,085 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,651.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.