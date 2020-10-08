Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 972,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

