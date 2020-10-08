Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $205.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.27, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.00 and its 200 day moving average is $193.98. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $8,144,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

