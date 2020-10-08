Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.