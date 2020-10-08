eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Gunjan Sinha Sells 10,209 Shares

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,405.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gunjan Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50.

On Monday, August 31st, Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. eGain Corp has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $494.24 million, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in eGain by 13.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

