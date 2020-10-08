Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Pareto Securities cut Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Electrolux presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $46.91 on Monday. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

