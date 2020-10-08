Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Electrolux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

