Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

