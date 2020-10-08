EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.98.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,778 shares in the company, valued at $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EMCORE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EMCORE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

