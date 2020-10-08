Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $993.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Encore Wire by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

