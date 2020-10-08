Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

EXK opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 35.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $109,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $7,453,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

