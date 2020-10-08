Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 5.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 2,219,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,871,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.70 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $519.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

