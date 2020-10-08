Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.98. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 91.13% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.36% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

