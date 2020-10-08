Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 969.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,350,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 319,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.71 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

