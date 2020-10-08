Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AT&T by 56.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 58,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,692,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

