Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $235.70 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $246.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

