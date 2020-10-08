Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

