Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 90,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,314.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 49,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

NYSE IP opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

