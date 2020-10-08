Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $115.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

