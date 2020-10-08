Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

