Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $992,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE WFC opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

