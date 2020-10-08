Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Invests $1.99 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $152,798,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $500.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $504.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.87, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,186 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,448. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

