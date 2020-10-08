Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

