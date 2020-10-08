Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

