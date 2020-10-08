Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,550 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $776,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of PM stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

