Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 393 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

