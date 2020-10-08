Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 600 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.1% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

