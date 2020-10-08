Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Trims Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

BG stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

