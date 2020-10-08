Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Entravision Communication by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

