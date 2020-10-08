Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 1,639,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 91.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,249,000 after buying an additional 2,307,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

