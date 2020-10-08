Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of EVA opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $1,831,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1,639,900.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at $508,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,658,000.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.