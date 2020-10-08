Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alteryx Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alteryx in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

AYX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of AYX opened at $143.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -334.14, a P/E/G ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alteryx by 34.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alteryx by 15.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alteryx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,569 shares of company stock worth $17,906,541. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

