Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $17.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2020 earnings at $18.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.52.

Booking stock opened at $1,758.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,792.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,618.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

