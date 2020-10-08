Era Group (NYSE:ERA) vs. Bristow Group (NYSE:BRSWQ) Head to Head Analysis

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) and Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Era Group and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Era Group -2.10% -1.07% -0.64% Bristow Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Era Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Era Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Era Group and Bristow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Era Group $226.06 million 2.28 -$3.59 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.37 billion 0.00 -$336.85 million N/A N/A

Era Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Era Group and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Era Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Era Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.83%. Given Era Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Era Group is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Summary

Era Group beats Bristow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates. As of December 31, 2018, it owned a total of 108 helicopters, including 9 heavy helicopters, 46 medium helicopters, 23 light twin engine helicopters, and 30 light single engine helicopters. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

